Youth murdered over real estate dispute in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 23-year-old man was brutally murdered on Monday morning by a five-member gang at Marsingpet Police Quarters in Bhima Nagar in Tiruchy, reportedly over a commission dispute related to real estate dealings.

The deceased was identified as B Thamaraiselvan (23) from Marsingpet in Bhima Nagar. The accused was identified as Ilamaran.

According to police sources, Thamaraiselvan was employed with a private (VCT) Real Estate Office. On Monday morning, while he was travelling on his two-wheeler, a gang of five men on two two-wheelers intercepted him and attacked him with weapons.

In an attempt to escape, Thamaraiselvan ran into the Marsingpet Police Quarters and took refuge in the house of Selvaraj, who works as a Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Thillai Nagar Police Station.

However, the gang chased him inside and brutally assaulted him. Thamaraiselvan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Residents managed to catch one of the assailants while the others fled the scene. The captured suspect was handed over to the Palakkarai Police, who took him into custody for interrogation.

During the preliminary inquiry, the detained suspect was identified as Ilamaran. Police investigations revealed that the murder was the result of a dispute over commission in a real estate dealings.

It is noteworthy that Thamaraiselvan is survived by his wife, T Sangeetha (22). The couple had no children.

Police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.