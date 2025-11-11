CM Stalin inaugurates 577 projects worth Rs 223 crore

PUDUKKOTTAI/TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would return to power in the 2026, regardless of how many fronts contest.

Speaking to reporters after launching a Rs 766-crore government initiative in Kallamavoor, Pudukkottai district, Stalin said, “We neither underestimate nor overestimate anyone; we simply focus on our work. The DMK-led coalition will win and form the government for the seventh time.”

The event marked the inauguration of over 577 completed projects worth Rs 223.06 crore, the laying of foundation stone for 103 new projects worth Rs 201.70 crore, and the distribution of government welfare assistance worth Rs 341.77 crore to 44,993 beneficiaries.

Referring to New York City, Stalin said Zohran Mamdani’s victory on a free bus travel promise showed that people everywhere support leaders who stand with the poor.

Stalin announced six new projects for Pudukkottai and announced a plan to establish a Neo TIDEL Park in Pudukkottai and elevate Gandharvakottai and Ponnamaravathi to higher civic status.

‘Anbucholai’ inaugurated

Following the event at Pudukkottai, Stalin inaugurated 25 ‘Anbucholai’ daycare centres (a wellness centre for senior citizens) across the state from Tiruchy, including one at Ponmalai.

The scheme is aimed at improving the overall well-being of the senior citizens by helping them stay active and motivated at home. These centres will function as community hubs focusing on the healthy and holistic development of the elderly.

The CM, along with P Geetha Jeevan, minister for social welfare, and officials, interacted with senior citizens at the centre in Ponmala and distributed gift hampers containing millet food items and health drink flour produced by self-help groups. Stalin also played carrom with a few senior citizens for a few minutes.