DMK municipality chairperson unseated after no-trust vote in Krishnagiri 

KRISHNAGIRI: With less than a year left before the Assembly elections in the state, high political drama unfolded in Krishnagiri Municipality as a total of 27 ward councillors, including 21 from the DMK, unseated DMK chairperson B Farida Nawab through a no-confidence motion on Monday.

The Krishnagiri Municipality has 33 ward councillors, of which 21 from the DMK, four independents and one each from the AIADMK and the Congress voted against Farida.

On October 16, a total of 23 councillors from the DMK and independent councillors petitioned Krishnagiri Municipality Commissioner B Sathish Kumar to bring a no-confidence motion against the Farida due to allegations of disparity in allocating funds and other issues raised by the councillors. The no-confidence motion was scheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, around 20 DMK councillors were taken to Ooty and other spots, from last Thursday to Sunday, on a trip.

On Monday morning, 27 councillors — 21 from the DMK, four independents, one from the Congress and one from AIADMK —were brought to municipality office in an omni bus. AIADMK Krishnagiri town secretary Kesavan and his supporters broke the window near the bus driver’s seat. Later, Krishnagiri East AIADMK district secretary and MLA K Ashok Kumar staged a demonstration, alleging that the DMK had kidnapped their councillor for the no- confidence motion and sought her release.