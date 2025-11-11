DMK, TNCC urge Election Commission to defer SIR over incomplete voter data

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday submitted a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, expressing concern that “incomplete voter details” in the electoral rolls from 2002 to 2005 — when SIR was last conducted in Tamil Nadu — were making it difficult for people to fill out the enumeration forms during the ongoing exercise.

Attaching voters’ lists from some constituencies to support its claim, the DMK, in a petition submitted through its organising secretary RS Bharathi, demanded that SIR be deferred until after the 2026 election.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai also sent a petition to Patnaik, raising similar concerns and seeking a postponement of the exercise.

Citing the way the revision was being carried out on the ground, the DMK said it had created confusion among electors — starting with whether affixing photographs on enumeration forms was mandatory.

Other issues raised included: “What are the implications if a parent’s or parents’ names cannot be traced in the 2002/2005 lists” and “How can voters who have shifted to other constituencies access the 2002/2005 voter lists?”

Another major confusion, the DMK said, was about the documents required for married women — earlier enrolled in the constituencies of their parental homes — to be included in the rolls of the constituencies where they now reside.

In the TNCC’s letter, the party alleged that booth-level officers were untrained, worked limited hours, and lacked essential printed forms.