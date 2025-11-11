Erode police rescued baby stolen from Chithode

ERODE: A 31-year-old man and his girlfriend were arrested over the kidnapping of a baby girl from Chithode in Erode district last month. She was rescued in Namakkal on Monday

The suspects are Ramesh (31) of Pollachi and his girlfriend Nithya (37), of Salem, residing at Muthugapatti in Namakkal.

Erode SP A Sujatha told TNIE, “The suspects have been living together for the past few years. Since they don’t have a child, Ramesh told police he stole the infant. Further details will be revealed later. The baby girl has been rescued and will be handed over to her parents after due procedure.”