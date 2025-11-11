Forest dept defends use of vehicle headlights, sirens to drive Baahubali back into the wild

COIMBATORE: A day after controversy cropped up over the manner in which Sirumugai forest range staff chased wild elephant ‘Baahubali’ (MP20T1) away from the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Mettupalayam, forest department officials on Monday defended the use of vehicle headlights and sirens to drive back the jumbo into the wild. The officials claimed that they resorted to such an action only to safeguard the staff from an elephant attack and never used the forest department vehicle to hit the animal.

Responding to criticism that the elephant was treated harshly, a top official said they faced difficulties in sending back the 40-year-old tusker safely since it was confined to a limited space. Further, its presence on the campus posed a serious threat to human life, warranting immediate intervention.

“The elephant was successfully driven out through the same entry gate, and it re-entered the forest across the Kotagiri Road at 11:30pm. It was driven away using non-invasive and ethical methods. No firecrackers, fire, or harmful lighting that could cause stress or injury to the animal were used. Vehicle sirens and headlights were used only to safeguard human life. The operation was completed within 10 minutes without injury to the elephant,” said D Venkatesh, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve.