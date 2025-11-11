Madras HC raps DVAC’s delay in getting nod to prosecute two IAS officers in Velumani case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought an explanation from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for the inordinate delay in obtaining sanction to prosecute IAS officers in the tender irregularities case involving former minister SP Velumani.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observations while hearing the contempt of court plea by Arappor Iyakkam against DVAC’s slow action on the alleged Rs 98.25 crore tender irregularities in Chennai and Coimbatore city corporations, which occurred when SP Velumani was the municipal administration minister.

He questioned why it took 19 months to seek nod to file a case against two IAS officers, while permission had been obtained in 2024 to file a case against Velumani and other accused in the case.

DVAC has not yet given any explanation for this delay, said the court, and observed that with the election nearing, priority should be given to corruption cases against ministers and officials. It directed the DVAC to file a detailed status report by November 24.