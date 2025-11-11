Madras HC seeks response on PIL challenging entry fee at Manimutharu forest checkpost

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought counter affidavit from the state forest department and Tirunelveli collector on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against collection of entry fee at Manimutharu forest checkpost from people visiting temples situated in the area.

The litigant, S Mariappan, the vice president of Vanapechiamman temple committee of Manimutharu, stated that temples, namely Sri Ponputhukavudayar - Beemavudayar Sastha Kovil, Sri Vanapechiamman Kovil and Sri Sangili Boothathar Kovil, are situated in the forest near the Manimutharu falls.

People have been visiting these temples without restrictions. But after the forest department made Manimutharu a reserve forest limit under Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in 2018, it started collecting entry fee of Rs 30 per person and Rs 50 per vehicle at the Manimutharu forest checkpost, Mariappan alleged.

While the previous G.O.s, levying and enhancing entry fee, were only concerned with tourists, the latest GO, dated February 8, 2018, permitted the authorities to collect entry fee from local people as well, he claimed.

Citing that the authorities are restricted from levying entry fee from pilgrims visiting temples in Papanasam, where Agasthiyar falls is situated, Mariappan sought similar relief. A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan issued notice and adjourned the case to December 10.