Madras HC tells TN to clear dues owed to SPPs in Gokulraj, Kachanatham murder cases

CHENNAI: In a striking acknowledgement of legal efforts by public prosecutors, the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench have ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay long-pending remuneration to two Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) who fought some of the state’s most defining caste atrocity cases - the Gokulraj honour killing (2015) and the Kachanatham triple murder (2018).

On October 29, the court dismissed a government review petition and upheld its earlier ruling directing payment of Rs 12 lakh to advocate Bhavani B Mohan, who served as SPP in the Gokulraj murder case.

In his order, Justice Venkatesh lauded Mohan’s role, observing that “if not for the professional services rendered by the writ petitioner (Mohan), the entire case of the prosecution would have fallen like a pack of cards.”

Mohan appeared in 117 hearings, travelling from his hometown Bhavani in Erode district to Namakkal, Madurai, and even to the Madurai Bench of the High Court between 2018 and 2022.

The Court fixed his remuneration at Rs 2,500 per appearance under Sub-Rule (6) of Rule (4) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, and further directed the state to cover his travel expenses under the Tamil Nadu Travelling Allowance Rules, recognising his contribution as a public duty.

While clarifying that the order should not set a precedent, the court called the case 'exceptional.'