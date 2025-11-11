Mullaiperiyar dam is in good shape: Safety panel chief

MADURAI/THENI: The Mullaiperiyar dam is in good condition and there are no issues of any concern, said chairman of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) Anil Jain said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the dam and chairing the fourth supervisory committee meeting, Anil Jain said the committee inspected various aspects of the dam, including its structure, instruments, hydro-mechanical components, and gallery. "We visually observed the condition of the dam after the 2025 monsoon. As of now, we have not found anything alarming or of a concerning nature. The dam is in good shape," he said.

He added that several issues between Tamil Nadu and Kerala were amicably resolved during the meeting. "It has been decided that Tamil Nadu government will share certain instruments with the Kerala government. The Kerala government has also agreed to provide Tamil Nadu with proper access to the dam site through the forest area," he said.

The committee also discussed the next steps based on the upcoming report of the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey assessing the dam's underwater condition. "Once the report is available, Kerala will take a quick decision and allow the grouting work to proceed," Anil Jain said.