No access, funeral rites building constructed in Srirangam two years ago remains locked

TIRUCHY: A building constructed about two years ago along a canal branching from River Cauvery in Srirangam’s Melur to perform rituals in obeisance to the dead is yet to be put to use as the public continue to await a bridge over the waterbody to access the facility.

With the city corporation - which had built the karmadhi mandapam – blamed for delaying a promised bridge, the public seek its immediate construction and put an end to the hardships they suffer performing rituals outdoors during the ongoing monsoon season.

Heeding to the requests of the residents and K Lakshmi Devi, the councillor of Ward 1, under which Melur falls, the construction of a karmadhi mandapam in the locality was taken up in the corporation council meeting.

It was pointed out that the Cauvery banks often became flooded and turned muddy during rainy season, posing difficulties for the public to perform rituals for their departed ones.

Following this, the corporation obtained permission from the public works department (PWD) to build a karmadhi mandapam at Sembada Theru, along the river canal as no vacant land was found available within Melur. Using up Rs 11.6 lakh from the general fund, the civic body completed the facility comprising also two rooms and a dining area in 2023.

With the canal running through separating the karmadhi mandapam from the main road, residents have been unable to access the facility without a bridge. Councillor Devi said the corporation officials had initially promised construction of the bridge upon completion of the karmadhi mandapam. However, they are yet to act on it citing a shortage of funds, she claimed.