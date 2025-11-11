TIDCO seeks operator for advanced manufacturing hub

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to select an operations and maintenance (O&M) partner for the Tamil Nadu Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Centre (Tansam) in Chennai.

Official sources said the chosen operator will be tasked with running the centre’s day-to-day functions, including facility management, equipment upkeep, and compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

The centre is part of the state’s strategy to deepen high-value manufacturing capabilities and attract investment in sectors such as aerospace, defence, electronics, and high-tech consumer goods.

Launched in partnership with Siemens, Tansam serves as a centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing and digital engineering. The CoE — spread across 16,700 sq ft at Tidel Park in Chennai — houses seven specialised units, including a product innovation centre, smart factory research centre, asset performance management (IoT) research hub, PLM research centre, and an AR/VR/MR development lab.

The initiative is designed to build an ecosystem of innovation by linking industry, academia and government. More than 60 R&D projects are currently under way in collaboration with start-ups, MSMEs and research institutions.

Tansam also plays a role in talent development, working with TIDCO as part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to train engineering and polytechnic students. It has helped establish “spoke” centres in educational institutions and industry clusters across TN, enabling technology transfer, internships and faculty development.