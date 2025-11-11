Tirunelveli Corporation shelves plan to increase sewage, water charges

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli Corporation put on hold two key resolutions that sought a sharp increase in drinking water and underground sewage system (UGSS) charges, following a strong opposition from councillors during the corporation council meeting on Monday. Mayor G Ramakrishnan chaired the meeting in the presence of Commissioner Dr Monika Rana.

Ahead of the meeting, the proposal to hike these charges created widespread public outrage after the details of the draft resolutions surfaced on social media. The resolutions proposed to raise the monthly drinking water charge for households from nearly Rs 100 to Rs 120-300.

Similarly, the Rs 5,000 UGSS deposit fee was proposed to be revised based on the building's size, with Rs 7,500 for structures up to 600 sq ft and up to Rs 40,000 for bigger houses. The charges for commercial and industrial buildings were also proposed to be raised several-fold higher, according to the councillors.

The proposal came barely a year after the corporation had increased property and garbage taxes, sparking discontent among residents. During the meeting, several councillors strongly opposed the move, citing that sewage already mixes with drinking water at several localities, and that the administration should first ensure proper maintenance of civic infrastructure before increasing charges.

Former DMK councillor of Ward 6, V Paulraj, who was expelled from the party, attended the meeting, wearing a black scarf and covering his mouth with a black cloth. He accused the corporation of lacking transparency in financial management and alleged that the administration did not explain how funds collected through various tax hikes were being utilised.

Following a heated discussion, the mayor and the officials decided to put the two resolutions on hold. Another resolution seeking the state government's permission to install a statue of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran was passed unanimously.