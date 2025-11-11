Two temple watchmen hacked to death in suspected robbery at ancient shrine in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two watchmen guarding a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temple in Devadhanam near Rajapalayam were found murdered on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Pechi Muthu (50) and Sankara Pandian (65), both residents of the locality.
The incident took place at the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Temple, an ancient shrine and one of the Panja Sthalams in South Tamil Nadu. The temple, believed to have been built in the 14th century, is surrounded by high compound walls.
According to police sources, the temple functions between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and was guarded by three watchmen, Pechi Muthu, Sankara Pandian, and Madasamy.
On Tuesday morning, when Madasamy arrived to relieve his colleagues from their night shift, he discovered both of them lying dead with severe machete injuries. He immediately alerted the temple administration, which in turn informed the Seithur Police.
Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police D. Kannan visited the spot. During preliminary investigation, officers found the hundial broken open, leading to suspicion that the murders might have occurred during a robbery attempt.
Police said the watchmen might have been attacked while trying to stop the assailants. Five special teams have been formed to trace the culprits, and several pieces of evidence are being analysed. Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly condemned the brutal murders and accused the DMK government of a “complete failure in maintaining law and order in Tamil Nadu.”
“Due to the incompetence of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the interference of a few officials, the police are unable to function independently,” he said.
Palaniswami further demanded that the government take swift and stern action against those involved in the double murder.