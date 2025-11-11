Two temple watchmen hacked to death in suspected robbery at ancient shrine in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two watchmen guarding a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temple in Devadhanam near Rajapalayam were found murdered on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Pechi Muthu (50) and Sankara Pandian (65), both residents of the locality.

The incident took place at the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Temple, an ancient shrine and one of the Panja Sthalams in South Tamil Nadu. The temple, believed to have been built in the 14th century, is surrounded by high compound walls.

According to police sources, the temple functions between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and was guarded by three watchmen, Pechi Muthu, Sankara Pandian, and Madasamy.