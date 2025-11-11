Underpass at Valarmathi Junction in Tiruppur to be ready by new year

TIRUPPUR: The State Highways Department plans to complete the underpass construction work at Valarmathi Junction in Tiruppur before Pongal to solve traffic congestion on Kumaran Road.

Officials also said that 70% of the work of the subway which began in 2009 has now been completed.

On Monday evening, State Highways Department Superintendent Engineer AS Viswanathan and Divisional Engineer E Rathinasamy and other officials inspected the construction work.

The 300-meter-long subway connects Park Road and Valam Bridge roads.

Vehicles travelling from the northern part of Tiruppur to the south pass through Kumaran Road. Traffic congestion, which is a persistent issue on the road due to a traffic signal at Valarmathi Junction, worsens during festivals and auspicious days.

To solve the congestion, the State Highways Department is undertaking the construction of a subway adjacent to the Noyyal River at Valarmathi Junction at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

A senior official from the State Highways Department of Tiruppur said, "Once these works are completed, vehicles coming from Valam bridge road towards Park road will pass through the subway without any hindrance. Similarly, the vehicles from Kumaran Road towards Valarmathi Junction can also go without a signal. This will solve traffic congestion on Kumaran Road."