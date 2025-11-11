Weavers 'yarn' for better days as warp shortage hits Salem's handloom industry

SALEM: Delays in warp distribution have left hundreds of handloom weavers in Salem without work for months, raising concerns over irregular supply of raw materials and its impact on livelihoods. Warp, the lengthwise yarn stretched on a loom over which the weft is interlaced, is the primary input for weaving, and its short supply has brought production in many units to a standstill.

Salem, which has a significant number of handloom units in the state, with 6,549 looms and 64 cooperative societies, has over 22,000 registered members, of whom only 4,670 are currently active. The district, known for its silk and cotton weaving heritage, now faces a slowdown as many looms remain idle due to irregular raw material supply.

The cooperative societies of handlooms procure raw, unbleached and uncoloured silk fabric from TANSILK — the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Silk Producers' Federation Limited — and zari (jarigai) from Tamil Nadu Zari Limited, which are then distributed to members for weaving.

S Sekar, a member of Salem Silk Weavers Cooperative Society, said he last received warp in May and has not received any since. "For a year, we get only about three warps. From one warp, we can earn up to Rs 13,000, which means our annual income is limited to around Rs 40,000," he said.

Sekar added that weaving on a handloom requires at least two people, who are usually family members, making the effective earnings per person even lower. "For each warp, the income is around Rs 10,000 for two weavers.