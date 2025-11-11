Woman, daughter die under train two days after son drowns in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman and her 13-year-old intellectually disabled daughter were killed on Monday after being struck by a Tirupati-Puducherry train near the Karasangal railway gate in Chengalpattu district. Police said the woman, who was allegedly unable to cope with the recent death of her 11-year-old son, had taken her daughter to the railway track on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jayalakshmi and her daughter Padmavathy. According to police, Jayalakshmi had been in severe distress following the death of her son, Purushothaman, who drowned on November 8 while bathing in the Ponniyamman pond at Kongarai village with his sister.

The boy, who also had intellectual disabilities, is believed to have gone into deeper water and drowned. Attempts by locals to rescue him were unsuccessful. A case was registered at the Orathi police station under BNS section 194.

On Monday morning, the boy’s father, Senthilkumar (40) travelled to Cuddalore to immerse his son’s ashes. During his absence, Jayalakshmi told neighbours that she and her daughter were going to the bank. However, she allegedly led Padmavathy to the railway track, where both were struck by the express train and died on the spot. Their bodies were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

The Chengalpattu Railway Police have registered a case under provisions relating to unlawful trespass on the track.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, dial 104 or Sneha helpline 044-24640050)