4K bogus voters in CM seat, TN needs SIR, says Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

COIMBATORE: About 4,379 duplicate voters were identified in Chief Minsiter M K Stalin’s Kolathur constituency alone, alleged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, asserting that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is aimed at removing such fake entries.

“Can we claim that Stalin won the election using these bogus voters in his Kolathur constituency? Should these irregularities not be removed,” she asked.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, she said, “In booth number 157, the name of one Rafiullah appears in three places with three different EPIC numbers. Roughly 9,133 voters are registered with fake addresses in Kolathur constituency.

Similarly, 30 voter IDs are registered at a single address (house number 11, booth number 84) and 62 voters (IDs) from different religions and castes are listed at one address (house number 20, booth number 187). Similarly, 80 voters of various religions are registered at a single house (house number 10, booth number 140).

Upon verification, it shows they live at different addresses. In total, 5,964 mixed households — voters with no relation to each other — are falsely registered in the same address in the constituency. If there is so much duplication in just one constituency, should not these irregularities be removed and the system reformed?” Sitharaman questioned.