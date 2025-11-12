50 permanent Aadhaar centres opened in TN

CHENNAI: To enhance public access to Aadhaar-related services such as updating names and addresses, revising biometric data, issuing life certificates for pensioners, and applying for various government schemes, the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), operating under the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, has set up 50 new permanent Aadhaar service centres and organised 79 school-level camps across the state. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated these services through video conferencing on Monday.

According to an official statement, with the addition of these new centres, the number of permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centres operated by ELCOT and Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) has increased from 587 to 637. These centres are located in taluk offices, corporation offices, municipality offices, and block development offices, providing citizens with convenient access to Aadhaar enrolment and update services near their place of residence.

Additionally, 79 school-level Aadhaar enrolment and biometric update camps have been launched in 16 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu. In coordination with UIDAI, 300 additional Aadhaar enrolment devices are being deployed to support these initiatives. Based on lists provided by the School Education Department of students who are unregistered or require updates, an additional 300 school-level camps will be progressively organised in all districts starting from December.