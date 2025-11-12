81 tonnes of butter worth Rs 4.21 crore supplied to Aavin found spoiled

MADURAI: Close on the heels of spurious ghee being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, 81 tonnes of butter worth Rs 4.21 crore supplied to Aavin (Madurai) by a dairy based in Uttar Pradesh, Kirpa Ram Dairy Private Limited, in October got spoiled while in cold storage. Aavin has blacklisted the dairy and initiated a probe.

Confirming the development, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj said stringent action would be taken against the firm after the inquiry report is received.

Speaking to the TNIE, Thangaraj said, “After receiving a complaint from our staff, we formed an inquiry team headed by Joint Managing Director Kavitha. Initial inquiry revealed there was an issue with the butter procured from the North India-based dairy. We are awaiting test results.”

According to sources, Aavin (Madurai) had procured the butter in October to meet festive demand. A few weeks later, a foul odour emanated from the cold storage, following which quality control teams conducted an inspection and found the butter was spoiled.

“Tests revealed that preservatives added to the butter likely caused spoilage. An inquiry has been ordered, and the dairy has been instructed to take back the spoiled butter,” an official said.