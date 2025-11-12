Annamalai University teachers continue sit-in for second day as talks fail

CUDDALORE: After the talks with the university registrar failed to make headway, members of the Annamalai University Teachers’ Association continued their sit-in protest for the second day on Tuesday, pressing for the fulfilment of seven demands.

The association’s demands include the immediate disbursal of arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission, release of PhD incentive grants, regularisation of temporary teaching staff, and the filling of vacancies in university departments by appointing temporary teachers as per UGC and Tamil Nadu government norms. They also sought the recall of one temporary teacher per week and the immediate settlement of all retirement benefits to retired staff on a par with government departments.

It may be noted that over 200 professors and assistant professors have been participating in the sit-in inside the administrative block since Monday, boycotting examination duties. With semester examinations in progress, the boycott has affected examination-related works. Police security has been beefed up on the campus under the supervision of K Ambedkar, Annamalainagar inspector.