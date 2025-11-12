Bomb threat email to ministers K N Nehru, Anbil Mahesh’s Tiruchy homes found to be hoax

TRICHY: An email threatening bomb attacks at the residences of Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi triggered police searches in Tiruchy on Wednesday, but it was later confirmed to be a hoax. Both ministers were out of station at the time, sources said.

The Tiruchy City Police Commissioner’s office received the email early Wednesday, claiming explosives had been planted at Nehru’s Thillai Nagar residence and Anbil Mahesh’s house in Anna Nagar. Bomb detection and disposal squads were immediately dispatched to both sites around 8.30 a.m.

Police teams conducted extensive checks using explosive detection equipment across vehicles, kitchens, and surrounding areas. After a detailed search, no explosives or suspicious materials were found, confirming the threat was false.

"It was confirmed to be a false alarm, a senior police officer said. Cybercrime personnel have started tracing the origin of the email to identify the sender.

Meanwhile, police are also carrying out searches at St. Joseph’s College based on a bomb threat directly to them via a mail.