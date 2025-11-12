CM Stalin flags off 80 pink patrol cars in eight municipal corporations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday flagged off 80 pink patrol vehicles, bought at a cost of Rs 12 crore, to ensure the safety and protection of women in Tambaram, Avadi, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Madurai municipal corporations.

The CM also distributed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 85 lakh to 525 artistes under the welfare schemes implemented by the TN Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram.

Under this initiative, Stalin presented financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 10 Kalaimamani award-winning artistes who are living in indigent circumstances; Rs 2 lakh each to five Tamil authors for publishing insightful books on rare and significant art forms; Rs 1.50 lakh each to five theatre artistes for producing and staging new Tamil plays; Rs 1.50 lakh each to five dance artistes for producing and performing new Tamil dance dramas; and Rs 10,000 each to 500 folk artistes for purchasing musical instruments, costumes and ornaments. An official release said that, in all, 525 artistes will be offered assistance.