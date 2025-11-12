CPI expels Sethu Selvam for accepting money to settle Kattapanchayat case

PUDUCHERRY: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expelled AITUC state secretary and CPI leader Sethu Selvam from the party for allegedly accepting money in connection with a kattapanchayat (kangaroo court) settlement, said CPI Puducherry state secretary AM Saleem on Monday.

Addressing reporters at the party’s state headquarters, Saleem said that a complaint was lodged alleging that Selvam had taken Rs 15 lakh from a person of French nationality to conduct a kattapanchayat related to a land dispute. “It is unacceptable for a CPI functionary in public life to accept such money. When asked for an explanation, he initially denied the charge but later admitted it when shown evidence. During the State Executive Committee meeting on Friday, he signed a written statement admitting his mistake. Based on this, he was suspended from the party for one year, and the decision was referred to the higher committee for approval,” he said.

“Before the party could announce the suspension, Selvam falsely claimed on Sunday that he was resigning from the party. Following this, the party’s key committees met and decided to expel him," he added.

Responding to Selvam’s claim that he was denied an opportunity to contest from Thattanchavady, Saleem said, “The party has not started discussions with alliance partners on seat-sharing or candidate selection. His claim is false. Action was taken because his conduct brought disrepute to the party.”

Saleem further said that the CPI plans to contest four constituencies in the next Assembly elections. “We will soon announce the constituencies and hold discussions within the alliance for seat allocation,” he said.