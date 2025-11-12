CPI expels Sethu Selvam for accepting money to settle Kattapanchayat case

PUDUCHERRY: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expelled AITUC state secretary and CPI leader Sethu Selvam from the party for allegedly accepting money in connection with a kattapanchayat (kangaroo court) settlement, said CPI Puducherry state secretary AM Saleem on Monday.
Addressing reporters at the party’s state headquarters, Saleem said that a complaint was lodged alleging that Selvam had taken Rs 15 lakh from a person of French nationality to conduct a kattapanchayat related to a land dispute. “It is unacceptable for a CPI functionary in public life to accept such money. When asked for an explanation, he initially denied the charge but later admitted it when shown evidence. During the State Executive Committee meeting on Friday, he signed a written statement admitting his mistake. Based on this, he was suspended from the party for one year, and the decision was referred to the higher committee for approval,” he said.
“Before the party could announce the suspension, Selvam falsely claimed on Sunday that he was resigning from the party. Following this, the party’s key committees met and decided to expel him," he added.
Responding to Selvam’s claim that he was denied an opportunity to contest from Thattanchavady, Saleem said, “The party has not started discussions with alliance partners on seat-sharing or candidate selection. His claim is false. Action was taken because his conduct brought disrepute to the party.”
Saleem further said that the CPI plans to contest four constituencies in the next Assembly elections. “We will soon announce the constituencies and hold discussions within the alliance for seat allocation,” he said.
Commenting on the political situation, he said, “As the 2026 elections approach, the INDIA bloc, comprising DMK, Congress, CPM, and CPI, remains strong. The NDA alliance, led by BJP and NR Congress, is facing internal conflicts. Of the two BJP ministers, one has been replaced by John Kumar, who has not yet been officially inducted. This is due to the influence of lottery businessman Jose Charles Martin (JCM). John Kumar is his proxy and expects to win through money power.”
He further said, “In the last Assembly polls, six independents won, which encouraged others to think they could win by spending money. But people are watching. In the Lok Sabha election, BJP distributed Rs 500 per vote, but voters gave a clear verdict over the ration shop issue.”
Saleem added, “The NDA is in disarray, and BJP is using JCM as a political tool. Even the CM reportedly asked whether John Kumar belongs to BJP or JCM. The union government has already said Puducherry will not get statehood. Our MP has raised this in Parliament. The CM cannot expect statehood while maintaining an alliance with BJP.”
“JCM is the B team of BJP and acts against democracy like a virus. CPI will oppose and defeat it. We will also approach the Election Commission of India, as offering gifts to voters threatens democracy. We will urge the commission to enforce restrictions similar to those applied during elections," he said.
In response, Sethu Selvam told reporters on Tuesday, “I did not conduct any kattapanchayat or receive money. The allegation is false. I will file a defamation case against those who made this false complaint. All CPI office-bearers in Thattanchavady, including the constituency secretary, have resigned from the party and sent a signed letter to the party leadership.”