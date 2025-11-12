DMK, allies hit streets against SIR; CM Stalin says it takes away right to vote

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said preventing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by Election Commission of India (ECI) is a huge responsibility as it takes away “the right to vote, which is a basic feature of democracy”.

The DMK president, in a social media post, said the party is fighting a legal battle against the exercise, and has simultaneously set up “war room and helpline” to prevent goof-ups during its implementation.

On Tuesday, members of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling DMK staged protests across TN, urging the ECI to halt the exercise.

Pointing to the huge turnout in the protests, Stalin said, “Let us continue to work and protect our people’s right to vote.” Senior leaders, including T R Baalu (DMK), K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), P Shanmugam (CPI-M) Vaiko (MDMK), and Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK) took part in the demonstrations held at various places.

‘EPS trying to take away voting rights of Tamils’

Some of the slogans raised were, “Don’t steal votes,” and “Election Commission, are you a stooge of the BJP?

SIR has been under way across the state since November 4 and the DMK and its allies have been raising various complaints against it, including lack of proper training for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and lag in the distribution of enumeration forms to voters.