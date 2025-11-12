Former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh moves Madras HC against charges in custodial torture cases

MADURAI: Former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday challenging the orders passed by Judicial Magistrate I, Tirunelveli framing charges against him in four custodial torture cases registered by the CBCID in 2023.

In his petition, Singh alleged that some anti-social elements who considered him an obstacle to their criminal activities had fabricated false cases to remove him from his position as the top official of Ambasamudram sub division.

Further, he said the CBCID’s final report, dated November 29, 2023, was full of conflicting versions, and the trial court failed to consider them and mechanically framed charges against him and the other accused under various Sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2000. Also, he said the trial court framed charges in Tamil despite knowing that he was not familiar with the language.

The trial court ought to have ensured supply of translated copies of the charge sheet and statements of witnesses before framing charges as it deprived him of the opportunity to defend himself effectively, he said.

When the petitions were heard by Justice Shamim Ahmed, Singh’s counsel sought time to file stay applications as well as the translated copies of the magistrate’s orders. Following this, the judge granted three days time. He also directed the additional public prosecutor to get necessary instructions from the CBCID in the matter and posted the case again for admission on November 21.