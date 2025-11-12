GCC releases SOP to regulate installation of statues, flagpoles

CHENNAI: Following the Revenue and Disaster Management Department’s government order constituting district and divisional-level committees to regulate the installation of temporary flagpoles across the state, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, who chairs the district-level committee for Chennai, has released a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the installation of new statues and temporary flagpoles within city limits.

The SOP mandates that individuals, political parties, religious bodies, and event organisers must apply to the divisional level sub-committee at least seven days in advance. Applications must include details such as the number, height and material of the flagpoles, spacing between them, and exact locations.

Temporary flagpoles can be permitted only for a maximum of three days: the day before, the day of, and the day after an event. Poles cannot be erected on the riding surface of tar roads, on medians, footpaths, stormwater drains, canals, bridges, walls, or any road infrastructure. They must be installed only on earthen surfaces, at least three metres away from road edge.

Any accidents or liabilities arising from violations will rest entirely with the applicant, and appropriate legal action will follow.