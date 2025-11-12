German state plans MoU to hire tech-skilled workers from TN

CHENNAI: Germany’s Free State of Saxony is in talks with Tamil Nadu to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop skilled talent in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

Dirk Panter, Saxony Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Action, said the state sees Tamil Nadu as a strategic partner in its push to strengthen high-tech industries and secure skilled workers.

At a business conclave organised by Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Nils GeiBler, Director-General at Saxony’s Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labour, Energy and Climate Action, told TNIE that Saxony faces a shortage of skilled labour across healthcare, manufacturing, automotive and micro-electronics. The state will require roughly 25,000 skilled workers in the coming years, which is expected to be sourced from multiple countries

A 16-member German delegation from Saxony also met policymakers and industry leaders to explore cooperation in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, MSME development, green energy, R&D and cluster-to-cluster linkages.

Panter had met Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday, who in social media stated that the discussions focused on expanding Tamil Nadu-Saxony cooperation in key sectors like R&D, automotive, semiconductors, and textiles.

“We explored collaborations in Technical Textiles, connecting Saxony’s advanced textile machinery manufacturers with Tamil Nadu’s vibrant textile ecosystem for automation, quality upgrades, and joint R&D on technical fibres and composites.

“An MoU between Tamil Nadu and Saxony is now being finalised to deepen this partnership, especially in the skilled manpower supply area,” he had stated.