India ninth among world’s most climate-hit nations, as loss and damage fund opens first call for proposals

The CRI 2026 shows that extreme weather has claimed over 832,000 lives globally and caused $4.5 trillion in economic losses over 30 years. Storms accounted for the greatest monetary damage (58 per cent of total losses), floods affected nearly half of all victims, and heat waves and storms caused two-thirds of all fatalities.

India’s inclusion among the top 10 nations underscores how the Global South bears the brunt of climate impacts despite contributing the least to global emissions. Six of the ten most affected countries are lower-middle-income nations. Other countries in the top ten include Dominica, Myanmar, Honduras, Libya, Haiti, Grenada, the Philippines, Nicaragua and the Bahamas. Dominica tops the list, having suffered catastrophic economic losses equivalent to several times its GDP from repeated hurricanes, most notably Hurricane Maria in 2017.

For the year 2024 alone, the Caribbean nations St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada ranked first and second, respectively, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, which had wind speeds of up to 260 km/h. Chad, which faced months-long flooding that displaced two million people, ranks third.

Against this backdrop of worsening climate risks, developing countries hailed a breakthrough at COP30 — the launch of the first call for proposals from the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD). For the first time since the fund’s creation at COP27, climate-vulnerable nations can apply for direct financial support to rebuild infrastructure, restore livelihoods, and address irreversible climate losses.

The FRLD board announced that $250 million would be available under this inaugural round, inviting proposals from developing nations between mid-December 2025 and June 2026. Approvals for the first set of projects are expected to begin by July next year.

“This is a practical step toward justice, long awaited by communities on the frontlines,” said Evans Njewa, chair of the Least Developed Countries Group at the UN climate talks. “The fund must now deliver fast, simple and accessible support.”