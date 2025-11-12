Infant dies hours after birth in TN's Thimiri PHC; parents blame poor treatment

RANIPET: A day after a baby boy died at a primary health centre (PHC) at Thimiri in Ranipet on November 10, the boy’s parents have blamed poor treatment and lack of facilities, including ambulance to shift the baby to Walajapet GH on time, for the death. Health officials, however, denied the allegations.

According to Ajith (27), father of the baby, around 1.30 am on Monday, he took his wife Sneha (22) to the PHC, following labour pain. “Since the pain became unbearable, my wife asked the staff if there was anything wrong, but the staff insisted that everything was fine and that it's going to be a simple normal delivery," recalled Ajith.

Both Ajith and Sneha were from Mettukudisai village in Thimiri. In the multiple health checkups before the delivery, the baby's condition was recorded to be fine.

The delivery procedure started around 6am on Monday, and at 6.17 am, the boy was born. Ajith said that the entire procedure was complicated and the umbilical cord was seen wrapped around the baby's neck during the delivery. This has led to the reduced heartbeat in the baby, Ajith said. "On Monday night, they told us that there was no one to do the scanning at night. If a scan was done earlier, the umbilical cord’s position could have been ascertained," he alleged.