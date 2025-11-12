Madras HC stays closure notice served by AAI to eatery at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: TheMadras High Courthas temporarily restrained the Airport Authority of India (AAI) from closing a restaurant functioning at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) complex at the Chennai Airport. The interim injunction was granted by Justice M Dhandapani against the October 10 notice of AAI to Saffron Hospitality asking it to cease operations of its restaurant Kobe Sizzlers.

The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, submitted that the restaurant has a valid sub-license granted by Meenambakkam Realty Private Limited - a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that developed and operated the MLCP project under a 2018 development agreement with the AAI.

He also said the order to stop operations violated the principles of natural justice and fundamental right to carry on business guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The counsel for AAI opposed the interim relief stating that it may open the floodgates for other sub-licensees to seek the same relief against eviction.

However, the judge said the AAI can frame a policy to permit and regulate sub-licensees regarding commercial activities at the MLCP complex.