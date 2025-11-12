New plant species discovered by team from TN's Pollachi college

COIMBATORE: Researchers from an educational institution in Pollachi have made a significant contribution to Indian flora by identifying a new plant species, Afrohybanthus mahalingamii, from Pollachi’s local ecosystem, which, according to the researchers, is entirely new. It has now been published in the prestigious international science journal, Phytotaxa.

The newly discovered species belongs to the violaceae family and adds to the rich biodiversity in the foothills of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). This discovery brings the total number of Afrohybanthus species recorded in India to seven. Crucially, the plant has been named to honour the NGM institution’s founder, N Mahalingam.

The research team from NGM College in Pollachi, pinpointed the location of the discovery to areas including the college campus and surrounding areas of Pollachi.

The new species is a small, prostrate, much-branched herb that flowers between June and December. Its morphology distinguishes it from its close relatives, featuring a densely hirsute stem, ovate or obovate leaves. The species has been preliminarily assessed as Critically Endangered under IUCN guidelines,” said A Saravalingam, Assistant Professor of the Department of Botany, NGM College.