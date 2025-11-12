Pipeline burst floods Podanur street, CCMC blames TWAD

COIMBATORE: A major water pipeline of the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur project under the Pilloor Scheme III ruptured near Arasan Theatre on Panchayat Office Road in Podanur, leading to the flooding of the entire stretch on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred in Ward 98 under the South Zone of the city, resulted in the wastage of thousands of litres of water and caused severe inconvenience to residents and motorists.

The rupture occurred in one of the main pipelines supplying water to the southern parts of the city. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board officials rushed to the spot and began repair work to contain the leakage, sources said.

S Lavanya, a resident, said the issue was a result of prolonged negligence. "The officials had dug up the road several months ago for the pipeline works, but left it unattended. Many vehicles got stuck in the pit they created. Now, water started bursting out from the underground pipeline and flooded the entire road. Neither pedestrians nor motorists were able to pass through," she said.