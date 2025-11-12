Police invoke SC/ST Act in Dalit youth’s murder; main suspect shot, arrested in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A day after 26-year-old youth from a SC community, Thamaraiselvan, was hacked to death by a gang inside the police residential quarters in Marsingpet, police invoked SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the suspects, following protests from his family members.

Subsequently, Tiruchy West tahsildar S Prakash handed over cheque for Rs 6 lakh to the victim’s mother, B Parvathi, as compensation under the Act. The family then received Thamaraiselvan body from the hospital after autopsy and conducted the funeral.

On Monday night, Palakkarai police shot the prime suspect R Sathishkumar in the knee and arrested him at Melur in Srirangam after he allegedly pushed down two police personnel and tried to escape.

Sathishkumar and two injured policemen Mathavaraj (32) and George William (37) have been admitted in the Srirangam Government Hospital.

Acting on information shared by Sathishkumar, a police team tracked his accomplices who were hiding near the Yatri Nivas in Srirangam. Upon seeing police, the group tried to flee and allegedly fell into a pit. Nandhakumar suffered fracture in his arm, while Prabhakaran and Ganesan sustained leg fractures.

All three were taken to MGMGH. On Tuesday all of them were arrested under the SC/ST Act. One more suspect Ilamaran was detained by locals inside the police quarters on Monday and handed over to police.