Security tightened in southern districts after Delhi car blast

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI: In the aftermath of the explosion that killed at least nine persons in New Delhi on Monday, security has been tightened in southern districts such as Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Madurai, especially along the coastal areas.
Acting upon central intelligence alerts, armed railway police have been deployed at the newly constructed Pamban Rail Bridge, restricting public access and warning fishermen against activities near the structure. Passengers have also been cautioned against taking selfies while standing on the running boards of train compartments.
Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, while addressing the media during the inspection on Monday night, said that security has been scaled up at high-footfall areas, including the Ramanathaswamy temple and Erwadi Dargah, with armed personnel, bomb detection squads, and sniffer dog squads sweeping the areas. Twenty-three check-posts have been established, with 15 patrol vehicles conducting round-the-clock surveillance, he said. Teams are inspecting hotels and accommodations to verify the identity of guests, while vehicles from other states are being thoroughly screened before entry into Rameswaram, he added.
In Thoothukudi district, the security arrangements have been beefed up at key installations, including the airport, ISRO rocket launching pad, and Udangudi thermal power plant. Over 500 police have been deployed at sensitive zones and places of worship, including Tiruchendur Murugan and Mutharaman temples, according to the police. Early on Tuesday, the police inspected those entering the Thoothukudi airport in Vagaikulam, and the devotees entering the said temples.
Besides, the marine police have intensified patrols in the Gulf of Mannar, urging fishermen to report suspicious activities to the 1099 helpline.
The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have also stepped up air and sea surveillance, with helicopters from the INS Parundu naval base keeping a watch over the waters off Dhanushkodi and Erwadi. The Coastal Security Group (CSG) police conducted patrolling off the sea coast up to five nautical miles between Vembar and Periyathalai coasts in Thoothukudi district. Similarly, security has been beefed up at key areas in Madurai, including the Meenakshi Amman temple, since Monday night.