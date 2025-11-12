Security tightened in southern districts after Delhi car blast

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI: In the aftermath of the explosion that killed at least nine persons in New Delhi on Monday, security has been tightened in southern districts such as Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Madurai, especially along the coastal areas.

Acting upon central intelligence alerts, armed railway police have been deployed at the newly constructed Pamban Rail Bridge, restricting public access and warning fishermen against activities near the structure. Passengers have also been cautioned against taking selfies while standing on the running boards of train compartments.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh, while addressing the media during the inspection on Monday night, said that security has been scaled up at high-footfall areas, including the Ramanathaswamy temple and Erwadi Dargah, with armed personnel, bomb detection squads, and sniffer dog squads sweeping the areas. Twenty-three check-posts have been established, with 15 patrol vehicles conducting round-the-clock surveillance, he said. Teams are inspecting hotels and accommodations to verify the identity of guests, while vehicles from other states are being thoroughly screened before entry into Rameswaram, he added.