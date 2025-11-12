Teachers travel on bikes to hill village in TN for flood-affected students

ERODE: Four school teachers from Erode are visiting a hill village on bikes every day to teach and provide breakfast and lunch as recent floods have damaged the road, officials told the TNIE.

Due to continuous heavy rains in Erode in mid-October, the wild streams that cross the main road to Vilankombai and Kembanur villages were flooded next to the KunderiPallam dam near Gobichettipalayam. It also severely damaged the road leading to the two villages.

Around 40 tribal families live in Vilankombai and around 20 tribal families live in Kembanur. There are about 29 school children in those villages. 18 of them were being taken to Vinoba Nagar middle school, about 6 km away, and 11 students to the Government Higher Secondary School in Kongarpalayam, about 10 km away, in vans due to the wild animal movement. Currently, the education of these students is allegedly affected as vehicles are unable to pick up students due to road damage.