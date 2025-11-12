Three of family die after police car hits bike in TN

SIVAGANGA: Three members of a family died after a police department car collided with their two-wheeler on the Sakkudi-Poovandhi Road in Sivaganga on Tuesday. The incident triggered a road blockade by locals who demanded the arrest of the car driver. The deceased were identified as Prasad (25) of Chittampatti in Madurai district, his wife Sathya (20) and their two-year-old son Ashwin.

According to police, the family was returning to Madurai after attending the funeral of a relative at Ananjiyur in Sivaganga. Their relative, Sona Easwari (25), was also riding with them on the two-wheeler.

Around 8 pm, when they were near Sakkudi, a car belonging to an inspector of police in Ramanathapuram district allegedly rammed into the bike and all of them fell on the road. In the impact, Prasad died on the spot, while Sathya and Ashwin succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Easwari sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The victims’ relatives and villagers blocked the road, refusing to allow Prasad’s body to shifted to hospital for post mortem until action was taken against the police driver. Sivaganga Superintendent of Police R.Shiva Prasad reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.

After the SP gave an assurance to take action agaisnt the driver, the villagers withdrew the protest by 9.30 pm. The bodies of the dead were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.