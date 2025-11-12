TN leaders condemn Delhi car blast, call for better internal security

CHENNAI: Leaders from various political parties on Tuesday strongly condemned the Delhi car bomb blast that took place on Monday and urged the union government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, in a post on X, said the explosion near the Red Fort, a site symbolising the nation’s pride and history, has shocked the entire country. “Such a terrorist attack at the heart of the nation is direct proof of the complete failure of India’s internal security system,” he said.

The Home Ministry, which is duty-bound to protect citizens, has failed in its responsibility, he added. “To prevent such incidents in the future, the centre must undertake comprehensive reforms in internal security and take stringent action against negligent officials,” he demanded.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the attack, saying, “VCK strongly denounces such brutal acts targeting the public. Not a single culprit should escape; all must be arrested and punished.”

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary M Veerapandian expressed shock over the incident and urged the union government to explain how the blast occurred despite intensive security checks at airports, railway stations and major city entry points. The CPI also demanded adequate compensation for the families of the deceased and the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Similarly, leaders, including KMDK general secretary E R Eswaran and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan condemned the incident and urged the centre to strengthen internal security.