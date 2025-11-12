TN Minister CV Ganesan launches Rs 130 crore Wellington Lake restoration project in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan on Tuesday launched the restoration and improvement works of the Wellington Lake in Titakudi taluk, Cuddalore district, at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore.

Speaking at the event, Ganesan said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, projects are being implemented across Tamil Nadu to restore and desilt lakes, ponds, and irrigation canals to improve groundwater levels, ensure irrigation for farmlands, and enhance agricultural output.”

The minister recalled that during the deputy chief minister’s visit to Cuddalore in 2024 to inspect areas affected by the northeast monsoon and floods, measures were announced to improve drainage systems and restore lake bunds to facilitate rainwater flow. “On that occasion, the CM announced 10 new projects, including the Rs 130 crore Wellington Lake restoration scheme,” he said.

Although the Wellington Lake had been desilted several times in the past, comprehensive restoration and desilting works have now been taken up following the CM's directions and in view of the welfare of farmers and the public. Geotechnical and geological studies were carried out along the 1,300-1,700 metre stretch of the damaged lake bund. A parallel embankment will be built to strengthen the lower side of the bund, and the main canal of the lake will be rebuilt with reinforced concrete walls for durability, he said.

The project will benefit residents of 63 villages in Titakudi and Virudhachalam taluks and provide assured irrigation to 24,059 acres of agricultural land, Ganesan said, and added that several special schemes are being implemented in Cuddalore district to improve infrastructure, including upgrading of roads and drinking water facilities.

District collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar, officials of WRD, representatives of farmers’ associations, and members of the public were present.