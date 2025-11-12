TNPDCL to deploy extra staff across state to reduce monsoon disruption

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to deploy additional manpower in all its distribution regions across Tamil Nadu to handle additional workload during the monsoon and thereby ensure minimal or no disruption to power supply.

While the discom has engaged such temporary labourers in Chennai and Kancheepuram distribution regions earlier, this is the first time it is engaging such workers in the remaining 10 distribution regions in the state as well.

According to officials, this step is being taken to strengthen field-level operations and to speed up restoration works like replacing of damaged poles in case of power failures or line damages caused by heavy rains or storms. Officials said the deployment of staff will follow the public works department’s schedule of rates, which allows temporary labourers to be hired at a daily wage of Rs 716.

The official added that these temporary workers will be engaged only up to January 31, 2026. Each section office located in vulnerable places like coastal areas has been allowed to appoint up to four temporary workers, while other section offices can appoint two persons wherever necessary. The discom has 2,800 section offices across the state.

A senior TNPDCL official told the TNIE, “We have been facing challenges due to nearly 55,000 vacancies across TN. During monsoon, workload becomes heavy. Considering all this, the state government has permitted the engagement of temporary labourers to support existing staff and ensure continuous power supply.”