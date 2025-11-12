TVK sets up ‘war room’ to track cadre activities ahead of 2026 polls

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has established a new “war room” to streamline and strengthen its grassroots operations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the unit monitors updates shared through the "My TVK" mobile application, including new membership enrolments, formation of polling booth committees, voter outreach efforts and steps taken to address local grievances. Around 100 staff members have been deployed in the war room to compile details of ground-level work being carried out by functionaries in each Assembly constituency. The reports are submitted to actor and party founder Vijay, who reviews them and holds discussions with senior functionaries, the sources said.

The "My TVK" app, launched by Vijay on July 29 this year, was designed to serve as a bridge between the party leadership and field workers. During the launch, Vijay had said he would personally monitor the performance of district functionaries through the app and interact with them regularly to encourage their work. However, party insiders said such interactions had not taken place until now.

TVK’s activities slowed down after the stampede in Karur on September 27, which claimed 41 lives. Following the tragedy, Vijay met the bereaved families and chaired a special general council meeting, during which he instructed cadres to resume their regular political activities.

A district-level functionary from the Delta region told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “Vijay has informed us that party posts and Assembly constituencies will be decided purely based on performance. So, everyone is now working harder and updating their daily activities without fail.”