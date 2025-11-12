Violence in the name of leaders an insult to their honour: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that any riot or act of violence committed in the name of a leader, without due regard to his true vision or ideology, cannot be justified and shall amount to an insult to the leader’s honour and the very principles he stood for.

A bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima stated so while recommending payment of compensation to the family of a man who lost his life when a mob pelted stones at his car while protesting against the murder of three persons during Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar’s birth anniversary in Ramanathapuram.

“Had Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar been alive, he would, for sure, have strongly condemned and reprimanded this brutal act, for, according to him, Bravery sans prudence is brutality,” the judges said.

The bench made the observations while acquitting a man, Muthukaleeswaran, who had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of causing the death of a pilgrim from Kerala, Abubacker (50), who was travelling to Erwadi Dargah on October 30, 2012.