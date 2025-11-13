31-year-old Tirunelveli man bitten by stray dog three months ago dies in hospital

KANNIYAKUMARI/TIRUNELVELI: A 31-year-old man from Tirunelveli died due to suspected rabies at the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) on Monday night, days after he was admitted with symptoms related to a stray dog bite he suffered three months ago. The deceased was identified as R Ayyappan (31) of Chidambarapuram near Thirukkurungudi.

Sources said Ayyappan was working at a construction site in Kavalkinaru three months ago when he was bitten by a dog at the site. However, he did not take it seriously and did not seek medical treatment.

Ayyappan was admitted to KGMCH on November 9 due to various health issues. His condition worsened over the next 24 hours. Hospital sources added that Ayyappan was initially admitted in the general ward but was later moved to isolation after doctors learned he had not taken anti-rabies injections following the dog bite.

Ayyappan died on Monday night, and his body was handed over to the sanitary inspector on Tuesday. “His death appeared to be a suspected rabies case, though not yet confirmed. He did not show symptoms of hydrophobia,” sources said.