78% Tamil Nadu voters got enumeration forms for SIR, says election panel

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said enumeration forms have been distributed to over 5 crore voters – of the 6.41 crore electors in Tamil Nadu – for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

A bulletin on the status of distribution of enumeration forms till 3 pm on Wednesday said that as on October 27, when the ECI notified the SIR, the total number of voters in TN stood at 6,41,14,587. There were 68,467 booth-level officers (BLOs) and 2,11,445 booth-level agents (BLAs).

Of the 6.41 crore voters, enumeration forms have been issued to 5,00,67,045 voters, which is 78.09% of the total electorate in the state.

An official said there is no deadline for issuing enumeration forms. They can be issued on the last day of the enumeration – December 4 – and could be returned after filling it on the same day. Since shifted voters are a big issue during enumeration, the distribution of forms may touch 95% in urban areas and 98% in rural areas, the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, in a press release, said the ECI has issued revised instructions regarding the appointment of BLAs.