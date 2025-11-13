Activists raise concerns over illegal hoardings alongside flyovers, main roads in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Social activists and motorists have raised serious concerns over the increasing number of illegal advertisement hoardings cropping up alongside flyovers and main roads in the city, in violation of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) safety norms. They have urged officials to act immediately and prevent similar violations alongside the newly inaugurated GD Naidu flyover.
Activists pointed out that the inaction of authorities over the numerous illegal flex banners and billboards around the Kavundampalayam flyover has emboldened violators, and demanded that the Coimbatore district collector intervene and direct the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take strict action against those responsible for installing such hoardings.
According to the IRC 46:1972 — a policy on roadside advertisements — no advertisement should be placed within 100 metres of a road junction (50 metres in urban areas), within 10 metres from the edge of the carriageway, or within the right-of-way of highways or hanging banners across roads. Official warning or directional signboards that aid motorists are excluded.
However, these safety norms are being blatantly violated across Coimbatore. The Kavundampalayam flyover on Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) has become a glaring example of this negligence. Spanning just about 1.2 kilometres, the flyover is lined with over 17 illegal billboards fixed on buildings on both sides of the road. Despite the potential distraction they pose to motorists and their clear violation of IRC rules, the civic body has yet to take any visible action.
And due to the inaction, similar illegal hoardings have slowly started creeping up alongside the 10 km-long GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road. Activists blame the CCMC for turning a blind eye to such violations. They also allege that the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, have created loopholes that effectively allow advertisements on roads, medians, flyovers, barricades, and even moving vehicles, a move they claim contradicts established IRC safety norms and past court directives.
"The main objective of the IRC norms is to ensure road safety. Unfortunately, local bodies don't care about road safety even one bit," said K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and a member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel. "We have already filed a contempt petition against the new rules introduced purely for revenue generation. Earlier, the district collector had authority over advertisements, and criminal action was taken against building owners for putting up illegal hoardings. Now, that accountability has vanished."
G Manuneethi, former divisional engineer (Road Safety), State Highways Department, who now serves as a consultant to the Coimbatore District Road Safety Committee, warned that the danger goes beyond mere distraction. "These billboards can easily tear off during heavy winds and fall on moving vehicles, leading to serious accidents and even loss of life."
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that billboards are permitted only after thorough scrutiny by the corporation's Town Planning Wing. "We allow advertisements as per the municipal local bodies rules," he said. "If any hoardings are found to be illegal or unauthorised, we will take immediate action to remove them."
When contacted, Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar assured that he would look into the issue and take appropriate measures.