Activists raise concerns over illegal hoardings alongside flyovers, main roads in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Social activists and motorists have raised serious concerns over the increasing number of illegal advertisement hoardings cropping up alongside flyovers and main roads in the city, in violation of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) safety norms. They have urged officials to act immediately and prevent similar violations alongside the newly inaugurated GD Naidu flyover.

Activists pointed out that the inaction of authorities over the numerous illegal flex banners and billboards around the Kavundampalayam flyover has emboldened violators, and demanded that the Coimbatore district collector intervene and direct the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take strict action against those responsible for installing such hoardings.

According to the IRC 46:1972 — a policy on roadside advertisements — no advertisement should be placed within 100 metres of a road junction (50 metres in urban areas), within 10 metres from the edge of the carriageway, or within the right-of-way of highways or hanging banners across roads. Official warning or directional signboards that aid motorists are excluded.

However, these safety norms are being blatantly violated across Coimbatore. The Kavundampalayam flyover on Mettupalayam Road (NH 181) has become a glaring example of this negligence. Spanning just about 1.2 kilometres, the flyover is lined with over 17 illegal billboards fixed on buildings on both sides of the road. Despite the potential distraction they pose to motorists and their clear violation of IRC rules, the civic body has yet to take any visible action.