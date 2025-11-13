Consensual relationship breakup no ground for criminal action: Madurai bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that a breakup of a consensual relationship by itself would not attract penal provisions of Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which criminalises sexual intercourse with a woman under deceitful means like false promise of marriage, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stressed on the need to check the growing tendency to invoke the criminal process in private relationship disputes. The law intervenes only when consent is vitiated by coercion, deception, or incapacity, the court said.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observations while quashing a criminal case registered against a man for having physical relationship with a woman by falsely promising to marry her. Noting that both were educated adults who consciously chose to enter into a relationship of intimacy, the judge said, “Having exercised that choice, it is not open to either to later portray private discord as criminal misconduct. The law is not an instrument for resolving emotional fallouts or for attributing moral blame arising from consensual acts between adults.”

He further observed that of late, the court has witnessed an increase in complaints of this nature, where relationships voluntarily entered into are subsequently projected as instances of deception or breach of promise.

“Such matters, rooted in personal association and mutual choice, do not ordinarily warrant criminal prosecution,” he added and allowed the man’s plea to quash the criminal case pending against him.