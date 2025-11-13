Despite DGP’s memos, 84 cops continue to hold posts for several years in TN training schools

CHENNAI: As many as 84 police personnel holding the rank of special sub inspector (SSI) or below continue to work in the Police Training Headquarters (PTH) in Chennai or the same Police Training Schools (PTS) for seven to 14 years despite at least two memos issued by the office of the Head of the Police Office (HoPF) to immediately repatriate them to their parent unit, citing the tenure of a maximum of three years fixed by the police department.

The latest memo accessed by TNIE was sent by DGP/HoPF (in-charge) G Venkataraman to the DGP (Training) Sandeep Rai Rathore in the last week of September. Recalling the earlier memo sent by DGP/HoPF Shankar Jiwal (since retired), the memo requested DGP Rathore to complete the exercise and send the copy of repatriation orders to the chief office by October 15, 2025.

Though nearly a month has passed since this deadline, multiple sources TNIE spoke to confirmed that the repatriation orders have not been issued yet. The memo issued in September contained a list of 84 officers, whose three-year tenure at the PTH or one of the eight PTSs ended between 2011 and 2021.

The memo issued earlier by Jiwal noted that 205 personnel had completed their three-year tenure, taking into consideration those whose tenure ended after 2021. It noted that any specific exception needed for any personnel for extending their tenure should have proper justification. “Wholesale request with general wordings will not be accepted,” it said.