Dry spell ends, rain to hit Tamil Nadu by weekend

CHENNAI: After nearly three weeks of subdued activity, the northeast monsoon is set to regain vigour over Tamil Nadu from this weekend, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, forecasting widespread rainfall across coastal districts between November 17 and 20.

According to the RMC, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at isolated places till November 15, before becoming more widespread thereafter. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry on November 17, with similar activity predicted over parts of the delta and coastal districts the following day.

The revival comes after an unusually dry start to November. Tamil Nadu, which normally receives around 181.7 mm of rainfall during the month, has so far recorded only 15.1 mm till November 10 — one of the weakest starts in recent years. For comparison, the state received 425 mm in 2021, 233 mm in 2023 and 140 mm in 2024 during the same period.

The deficit has been particularly pronounced across the delta and north coastal belts. Even Chennai, which usually benefits from sea-borne showers, has seen only intermittent drizzles since late October. “Southern districts such as Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli have received occasional spells, but the stretch between the Delta and North Tamil Nadu has remained largely dry,” official data indicated.