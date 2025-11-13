Farmers in Pachamalai diversify crop, cultivate vegetables instead of tapioca

TIRUCHY: Farmers of Pachamalai Hills, who mostly relied on tapioca cultivation, have finally started to diversify their cultivation, all thanks to the sustained efforts of the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Many of the farmers have successfully transitioned from their traditional tapioca crops to high-value vegetables such as tomatoes, beans, brinjal, beans and coriander in the district. This shift marks a promising step towards enhancing both agricultural sustainability and the economic well-being of the tribal farming community.

As many as 35 farmers have come forward to take up vegetable cultivation this season, covering more than 100 acres. Tapioca was the major crop in Pachamalai, cultivated on about 2,500 acres a decade ago. The area under tapioca has now reduced to around 1,500 acres due to various factors, including low market prices for the produce, farmers said.

In an effort to empower tribal communities in Pachamalai Hills through sustainable horticulture, the Department of Tribal Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, has implemented the 'Tolkudiyinar Velanmai Melanmai Thittam - Ainthinai' programme.

Initially, the Tribal Welfare Department identified 125 farmers, who were provided with seeds and green manure by IIHR to cultivate tomato, chilli, mango, guava, and papaya using high-yield 'Arka' seedlings supplied free of cost. Though the farmers initially showed interest, the enthusiasm later declined for various reasons.