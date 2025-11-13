High-speed train trial run on Coimbatore to Jolarpettai railway line today

COIMBATORE: The Southern railway is scheduled to conduct a trial run of a high-speed train from Coimbatore to Jolarpettai on Thursday. The Railways has advised the public and motorists not to approach or trespass the railway tracks during the trial run.

The trial run is scheduled to start at 8am, states a railway press release.

Trains run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph on the 286-kilometre stretch but it is to be enhanced up to 130 kmph with the completion of track upgradation work which is set to be finished before March 2026.

To increase the train speed, the Railways has strengthened bridges and straightened curves at several places on the route. Also barricades were raised wherever there are high chances of trespass. It has improved the automatic signalling system and over-head equipment (OHE).

"Since the railway i we are hoping that the train speed will be increased on this stretch in the coming weeks. By travelling at 130 kmph speed train, the passengers from Coimbatore who are travelling to Chennai especially in Vande Bharat will reach Chennai 20 to 25 minutes before when compared to their earlier schedule.

J Sathish, core committee member Coimbatore Nxt, an initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), hoped the travel time to Chennai, especially on Vande Bharat, can be reduced by 20 to 25 minutes if trains run at 130 kmph.

The track strengthening work had been delayed for various administrative and field level reasons so far.